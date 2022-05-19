LAWRENCE — It was a celebration for the ages.
Some 100 years ago, Chapter 2 of the Disabled American Veterans was established in Lawrence, making it the oldest such organization in the state.
On Thursday, May 12, local officials joined veterans at the Lawrence DAV to celebrate the momentous event.
Speakers included state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen, Lawrence City Council President Marc LaPlante, Master of Ceremonies Don Silva and several others.
