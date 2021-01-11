NORTH ANDOVER — Betty Buturlia celebrated her 101st birthday by bringing back a time-honored tradition.
On Christmas Eve, which happens to be Buturlia’s birthday, she became the town’s first Boston Post Cane recipient since the 1960s when the original cane went missing.
“With our own money we purchased two replicas, one to stay in the cabinet at Town Hall and one to be given as a loner to our oldest citizen who was nominated and accepted the nomination,” said Rosemary Smedile, the president of the North Andover Women’s Club, which hosts the town’s Boston Post Cane awards.
The Boston Post Cane awards began in 1909 when the publisher of the now-defunct Boston Post newspaper distributed gold-headed, ebony canes to 700 New England towns. The publisher distributed the canes with the request that they be awarded to the oldest citizen in town.
Buturlia was the oldest resident in town willing to accept the award. Often those offered the cane prefer to avoid publicity or decline because of poor health.
But that wasn’t the case for Buturlia, who was pleased to accept the award, which was given to her at her Dewey Street residence during a car parade on Dec. 24.
“I am honored that people have been so gracious to me,” said Buturlia.
For those wondering how Buturlia made it to the ripe-old-age of 101, her family members say her secret to longevity is her diet.
“My daughter swears it’s because I eat all my fruits and vegetables,” said Buturlia, who added that she never smoked or drank in excess.
“When I was 90, I told the whole family I was going to live to 100, never believing I would do it; and I did,” she said, adding, “It doesn’t feel any different than when I was 90.”