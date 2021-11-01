METHUEN — State and local leaders came together last week to honor 11 of the Merrimack Valley’s unsung heroes during a ceremony hosted by Pat Costa of Costa Eagle 98.9 radio, recognizing area residents from Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire for their community impact and generosity.
Previously recognized in both The Eagle-Tribune and the Derry News over the summer, the 2021 Valley 98.9 Unsung Hero Award winners came together Oct. 21 for a luncheon at the Sons of Italy in Methuen to be lauded by Costa, Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, Lawrence-based state Rep. Marcos Devers and Salem, New Hampshire, state Rep. Sue Vandecasteele.
During the luncheon, honorees were celebrated for donating their time and talents to volunteering for the Boy Scouts, veteran services groups, at soup kitchens and homeless shelters and at nonprofits supporting the disabled. Additionally, those recognized actively support the Alzheimer’s Association, Foster Kids of Merrimack Valley, and American Cancer Society among other groups.
Heralded for their good deeds as this year’s Valley 98.9 Unsung Hero Award winners were Ray DiFiore, Methuen; Jose Dilone, Lawrence; Sarah Rastello, Methuen; Mabel Valenzuel, Lawrence; Julie Zavrl, Andover; Madeline and Jorge Dreusicke, Pelham, New Hampshire; Pat Hargreaves, Salem; Doug and Stephanie Micklon, Salem; and Andy Nelson, Derry, New Hampshire.