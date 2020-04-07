LAWRENCE — A two-alarm fire displaced 12 tenants from a multi-family house at 5 Brookfield St. Tuesday evening.
No one was injured, according to Deputy Chief John McInnis. The fire started on the first floor of the two-and-a-half-story, wood frame structure, he said.
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty was at the scene but referred questions to McInnis.
The cause is being investigated. The fire was reported by several 911 calls at around 7:30 p.m., McInnis said. Engines 5, 6, 7 and 9, Ladders 4 and 5 and Squad 1 along with Andover Engine 1 went to Brookfield Street.
A nearby hydrant at Brookfield and Andover streets fed water to the engines. The Andover Fire Department provided station coverage.
Firefighters had the blaze under control and were starting to roll up hoses before 8 p.m. The aerial ladder on Ladder 4 was raised in case the fire reached the roof, McInnis explained.
The fire extended up to the second floor and caused an estimated $200,000 worth of damage, McInnis said.
"The house is repairable," he said.
The American Red Cross was expected to help the displaced tenants find places to stay Tuesday night. Because of the dangers posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the organization planned to interview people by Skype, according to McInnis.
The residents of a house that is located to the rear of 5 Brookfield St. did not have to be evacuated, the deputy chief said. One of the residents of that house, Samuel Colon, was working on a car parked in the driveway that is adjacent to 5 Brookfield St.
He said a child came out of the house with a "distraught" look on his face. When he realized the house was on fire, Colon said he made sure everyone got out and went to the basement and shut off the circuit breakers.
He also removed some burning drawers from the first floor and tossed them outside, he said.