$178K state grant will make Methuen's Riverside Drive more bike, pedestrian friendly

METHUEN — The state recently awarded $178,858 to the city to install bike lanes, pedestrian signs, crosswalks and other traffic-calming devices along Riverside Drive.
Communities across the state received grants as part of the Baker-Polito administration's Shared Streets & Spaces program.
The Methuen grant was the second largest offered in the final round of funding — part of a $1.2 million package that included Lowell, Peabody, Chelsea, Everett and a dozen other communities.
With the award, Methuen will be able to make a number of changes to the Riverside Drive corridor, which follows a stretch of the Merrimack River roughly from the Interstate-93 overpass to the Lawrence line, where the road's name changes to Water Street.
Economic Development Director Bill Buckley said the city has been looking at making changes to Riverside Drive for years, primarily to slow down traffic and make it easier for residents living north of the busy roadway to get to the Raymond J. Martin Riverside Park and the riverbank on the south side of the state-owned road.
"The city has a couple of goals here," Buckley said, noting that because the road is so wide, cars have a tendency to drive at a high rate of speed.
The money will also be used to install flashing safety beacons and create a narrowed traffic lane on Riverside Drive, which Buckley said would naturally slow down traffic.
He said a 12-foot-wide bike lane would be placed along the edge of Riverside Drive, separated from the main traffic lane by street markings and yellow reflecting posts.
"This has been a request from residents for several years," he said, noting that the road is "really wide. If you narrow those lanes, people will be just a little more cautious."
Meanwhile, crosswalks and pedestrian signs will make it easier for residents to get to the park, which was recently refurbished using a $400,000 federal grant.
"It has a walking trail, good views, a gazebo, a play area for kids and we are adding a fishing pier to it," Buckley said. The access will also make it easier to get to the recently refurbished boat ramp.
Buckley said he is under pressure from the state to get the project "well underway" by the end of October with a finishing date for later in the fall.
He noted that the work under the state grant may just be the beginning of a larger project.
"Part of the grant is to fund a traffic study to gauge the effectiveness of the changes," he said. "If it doesn't appear to be functioning as designed, I'm not sure MassDOT will want to move forward, or they may want to modify the design."
He added, "This would be an interim measure that if it proves effective we would then go to a longer-term solution."
The Shared Streets & Spaces program, funded out of the Department of Transportation, or MassDOT, has provided technical and funding assistance to help Massachusetts cities and towns conceive, design and implement changes to curbs, streets, on-street parking spaces and off-street parking lots in support of public health, safe mobility and renewed commerce.
The governor, along with Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack, visited Essex Street in Salem, Massachusetts, to make the announcement, as the city has used grant money in the past to make improvements to that area.
“Now more than ever, it’s important to continue to support small businesses and restaurants which make up the fabric of our communities by shopping and dining locally,” Polito said. “We will continue to work with our partners at the local level and support the needs of all 351 of Massachusetts cities and towns.”
Other communities used grant money in different ways, including in Lowell, which was awarded $70,100 to support an existing outdoor dining program of 20 restaurants by deploying propane heaters, landscaping and temporary light installations prepared by local artists, while also reclaiming a downtown street for winter markets.