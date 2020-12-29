LAWRENCE — Nineteen tons of trash and just over 3,000 hypodermic needles were collected by the Clean River Project in the environmental nonprofit's effort to rid abandoned homeless camps of debris, contaminated objects and other items along riverbanks in the Merrimack Valley.
Clean River Project President Rocky Morrison worked with a team of seven others to clear several sites in Lawrence to start the project, he said. Ten sites were cleared off Bay State Road, Morrison said, with 6 tons of trash and more than 1,800 hypodermic needles collected. From there, the group moved on by boat to six spots north of the Lawrence dam, and later back on land to Stackpole Street in Lowell.
"These camps (we clean up) are set up like apartments. There will be multiple tents and numerous people living there," Morrison said. "We find a variety of unique items from dolls and toys to diapers, shelving units, mattresses, blankets, clothing...everyday items we take for granted are not common when living in a camp."
Morrison said the work his group currently does is being paid for through a $25,000 grant from the Massachusetts Environmental Trust.
It is Morrison's hope that by bringing attention to the abandoned homeless camps, the Clean River Project can also spark a discussion about homelessness.
"Homelessness is real and people can choose to ignore it, but now more than ever, in the middle of this pandemic, we need to be discussing and helping," he said. "This is going to get worse before it gets better. It takes funding to help the homeless and it also takes funding to clean. Myself, my staff and our volunteers are not trained to help with their mental health. What we can help with is partnering with the cities to help clean up the abandoned camps and work with the homeless to help keep their sites clean.
"We can sit down with towns to discuss handing out trash bags to the homeless to keep their sites clean until placement can be found for them," Morrison added. "We could hand out trash bags weekly, they can pick up their site, and when we return for their full trash bags we give them new clean trash bags."
The Clean River Project expects to resume their riverbank cleanup in Haverhill in the spring, Morrison said.