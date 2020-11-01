1918, '68 elections strikingly similar to 2020

Are we really at the tail end of the most important presidential election ever held in the United States?
Depends on who you ask.
“I do think it’s up there as an important election,” said Dante Scala, a political science professor at the University of New Hampshire. “The country is in very bad shape economically, we are in the midst of a public health crisis and President Trump’s conduct creates serious problems for this country.”
However, he added, “The most important ever? You could debate that.”
Political science and history professor Richard Padova of Northern Essex Community College thinks every election is important.
“That expression is greatly overblown,” he said. “Every four years, we hear, on cue, ‘This is the most important election in our lifetime -- vote like your life depended on it.’ Why do I know I’m going to hear this in another four years? At the core, every election is important.”
The two do agree on one thing, however: society is extremely polarized, which is dramatized by mass media and exacerbated by social media.
“The stakes are really high if you are strongly against a candidate or strongly for a candidate,” Padova said.
Scala added, “The media contributes to the emotions of people with continuous coverage and commentary. A lot of Democrats feel very strongly that four more years of Donald Trump would put the nation in an even graver place than it is already.”
As Election Day nears — it’s Tuesday — millions of ballots have already been cast, something unprecedented for a presidential election.
Polls are showing Democrat Joe Biden is 8% to 10% ahead of Republican President Donald Trump.
But, says UNH pollster Andrew Smith, Democrats shouldn’t start counting their absentee ballots before they’re opened.
“The margin now is about the same as in 2016,” Smith said, referring to the lead Hillary Clinton had going into Election Day.
The problem, he and other pollsters have found, is that Trump voters don’t participate in polls.
“It’s the ‘shy Trump voter,’” he said. “They are far less likely to speak about their support for Trump than Biden voters. It’s known as the ‘spiral of silence,’ where you are less likely to talk with pollsters because your candidate is unpopular.”
That’s why, he said, “I’m cautious about saying this is a slam dunk for Biden.”
That’s one thing that sets this and 2016 apart from past elections.
But there are others, as well.
“Trump is different than any president we’ve had,” said Mary McHugh, adjunct professor of political science at Merrimack College. “I’ve looked back, and you can’t make comparisons.”
The way he Tweets out policy statements or the fact that there’s routinely some kind of drama in his administration shows that Trump operates on his own wavelength.
“Depending on how old you are, there’s a concept of what the American president is,” she said. “The generic idea of what a president is, this president has turned it on its head. The norms of behavior — the way he acts, and what he does,” don’t apply to Trump.
That may be why so many people seem to be supporting Biden. They want a return to normalcy.
Scala noted that there are two elections in American presidential history that are comparable to what is happening today: 1968 and 1920.
“In ‘68, then as now, there was a sense the country was coming apart at the seams,” he said. “There were a lot of demonstrations and protests. Then as now, there was a lot of unhappiness and discontent. Back then it was LBJ, now it’s Trump. The social order was coming apart. The feelings we have now are reminiscent of that.”
McHugh agreed.
“In 1968 we were looking at a divided country,” she said. “Divided over Vietnam, the role of the government, race relations and violence that occurred leading up to election. Martin Luther King was assassinated in April 1968. Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in June 1968. There was a fear that people were losing their country.”
President Lyndon B. Johnson was at the end of his term, surprising the nation when he announced he wouldn't seek re-election. Richard Nixon was on the Republican ticket and would become the next president.
Back then, violent protests showed up on TV screens, including in Chicago where demonstrators were mowed down with fire hoses during the 1968 Democratic convention, as they expressed their displeasure with the direction of the Democratic party.
McHugh said much like today amid the Black Lives Matter movement, 1968 also was fractured by racial tension, as George Wallace, a third-party candidate, stoked the fears of white voters about what was happening to the country.
“He talked about protecting our values,” she said. “In different parts of the country, people were trying to hold onto whatever that value might be. Working class, blue collar workers, fearing for their jobs, thinking immigrants were going to come take their jobs.”
Meanwhile, in 1920, voters were weary of World War I, which had just come to an end. The 1918 pandemic had ravaged the nation.
And, like today, people yearned for a return to normalcy.
Incumbent Democratic President Woodrow Wilson, who most agree had mishandled the pandemic, was mulling the possibility of a third term until he had a stroke and had to drop out of the race, leaving the nomination to Democrat James Cox.
As if the end of the war and the pandemic weren’t enough to throw the election season into turmoil, the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote was also approved that year, further changing the dynamics of the race.
“The Republicans, with Warren Harding, were promising, ‘Let’s get back to normal,’” Scala said. “Like then, that resonates with people today. For a lot of voters out there, Biden seems like a normal politician.”
He agreed with McHugh that with Trump, “We’ve never seen anything like him. I think there are a number of Americans thinking, ‘This is a little to much for me. I wouldn’t mind a president who’s not always 24/7 in my face.”
Padova also believes 1920’s election was similar to the present day.
“Everybody was fatigued from World War I, the pandemic and the economy,” he said. “People wanted what Harding was offering: a return to normalcy.”
But, Padova said, there may be a bright future ahead, no matter what happens Tuesday.
“The 1920s were known as the Roaring ‘20s, as people recovered from the twin shocks of the pandemic and the war by cutting loose and having fun,” he said.
“There was all this suppressed energy,” he added. “People just felt like, ‘I’m going to let go of all my urges now.’”
Technology, then as now, also had a hand in fomenting change.
“The radio was a new invention,” he said. “We went from ice boxes to refrigerators. There were more automobiles. If we draw a correlation, perhaps we might actually have the ‘Roaring 2020s’ now.”