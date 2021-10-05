HAVERHILL — One person who purchased a Powerball ticket in the city’s Bradford section is $1 million richer after Monday night’s drawing, Massachusetts State Lottery officials confirm.
A ticket sold at the Bradford Mobil Mart, 789 South Main St., was one of two $1 million winning tickets in the state. The other ticket was sold in Seekonk.
As a result of the sale, the gas station will receive a $10,000 bonus.
To win the jackpot, all five winning numbers plus the Powerball must match the numbers drawn. Monday night’s winning numbers were 12-22-54-66-69 and the Powerball 15.
A ticket sold in California won the $699.8 million jackpot ($496 million cash option) after Monday night’s drawing, which was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and seventh-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.