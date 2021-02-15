2,021 boxes of cereal in 2021? Kindness Collaborative food drive far exceeds that goal

When a local YMCA asked for 2,021 boxes of cereal to feed hungry local people in this corresponding year of 2021, they turned to the Kindness Collaborative.
"That seemed like a big number for about five seconds," Melissa Marrama of Andover, one of the co-founders of the Kindness Collaborative, said of how quickly people responded to the request.
The collaborative enlisted more than a dozen community partners including schools, scout troops, businesses and residents who used the porches of their homes as collection spots to gather the cereal boxes. The collaborative exceeded its goal, gathering more than 5,000 boxes, Marrama said.
That will be enough cereal for the Lawrence YMCA to feed 200 families for more than 15 weeks, Marrama said.
The Kindness Collaborative has been collecting specific items for local organizations most of the past year. Marrama has several blow up birthday cakes that travel from community to community for children's events, and she asks for donations in return. The collaborative also has various food drives, such as this month's cereal collection.
"People really wanted to be part of the Kindness Collaborative," Marrama said.
"We aren't hitting the pavement,'' she said of participants being careful because of the pandemic. "People are texting me asking how can they help."
The Kindness Collaborative is a group of volunteers led by Marrama, Alex Bromberg of Andover, Darcie Nuttall of North Andover and Carmen Frias-Interrante of Methuen. They have collected food, clothing and other items for local shelters, and also organize other projects to spread kindness and cheer.
They said their work is possible thanks to generous volunteers across the Merrimack Valley who step up to help when an organizer uses the Facebook group to post details about a project.