SALEM, Mass. — The criminal cases for two men who police say were involved with running down and severely injuring a police officer were continued until next month.
Both Luis Morales-Colon, 30, and Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, remain held without bail.
Hearings to determine if they are dangers to themselves or communities at-large were scheduled for last Friday in Salem Superior Court.
However, at the request of their attorneys, the dangerousness hearings were not held. The next scheduled court date is Feb. 22 for pre-trial conferences.
Morales-Colon and Fernandez-Pagan were indicted by the Essex County grand jury, triggering their recent arraignments in Superior Court. If convicted, the penalties they face will be more severe.
Meanwhile, veteran Lawrence police officer Carl Farrington remains off the job, recuperating at home from the severe ankle and leg injuries he received on Aug. 3 when he was struck by a car on Springfield Street. Farrington was among the officers who responded to a report of a burglary there just before midnight.
Due to the severity of his injuries, Farrington, 51, was Medflighted to a Boston hospital where he underwent surgery.
In addition to armed assault to murder, Morales-Colon and Fernandez-Pagan were indicted on charges of receiving stolen property valued over $250, breaking and entering to commit a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury, and armed robbery, according to court papers.
Morales-Colon was at large for a month after Farrington was hurt. He was arrested Sept. 2 after police received information he was in the Park Street area of Lawrence.
Fernandez-Pagan was arrested immediately after the Aug. 3 incident.
A third man who was involved was killed days later, police said.
Juan Rivera, 28, died of a gunshot wound after an Aug. 9 incident in Allentown, Pennsylvania, authorities said. His death was ruled a homicide by the local coroner’s office.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.