ANDOVER — In the predawn hours of Sunday, a two-alarm fire broke out at 19 Essex St., causing more than $1 million in damage to a commercial building that houses restaurants 15sx, Sauce Wings and Burgers, and Daxi.
Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said the fire appears to have started in a part of the building that was not protected by sprinklers. Because the incident remains under investigation, he could not release the exact location.
“We had a partial roof collapse, there was a lot of damage,” the chief said.
No injuries were reported.
Mansfield said the fire was called in shortly before 4 a.m. by a neighbor who saw heavy smoke.
Mansfield said that upon arrival, firefighters encountered billowing smoke and flames shooting out the back of the building. He said it is possible the fire may have been burning for quite some time before it was reported.
“The fire really got a good start on us,” Mansfield said.
Although the blaze was knocked down within an hour, firefighters remained at the scene until 1 p.m.
