ANDOVER — Two Andover firefighters were injured fighting a house fire at 40 Rocky Hill Road early Monday morning.
According to a press release from Andover Fire Rescue, the fire began around 12:20 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on the scene the first floor of the three-floor home was completely engulfed in flames.
“After an aggressive interior and exterior attack, firefighters were able to contain the flames to the first floor,” according to a press release.
The fire was extinguished by about 1 a.m. The Tewksbury, Lawrence and Methuen Fire departments assisted Andover Fire Rescue at the scene.
No residents were injured in the fire. Of the two firefighters who were injured, one was treated on the scene and the other was treated at a nearby hospital and later released.
Two residents of the home were temporarily displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield estimated that $600,000 was done to the home.
The Andover Fire Department, the Andover Police Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are currently investigating the cause of the fire.