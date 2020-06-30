2 arrested after cocaine, fentanyl, $4K cash seized

LAWRENCE — Two men were arrested for drug trafficking and outstanding warrants after detectives located them at a Springfield Street address, an area known as a "gang stronghold," Monday afternoon, police said.
Isaiah Bermudez, 22, of 48 Kingston St., and Jose Luis Rosado, 19, of 19 Clark St., were both arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and fentanyl after they were located on Springfield Street by detectives at 1:46 p.m., according to a report.
In addition to the narcotics, detectives seized $4,463 cash, police said.
Both had outstanding warrants for their arrest. Bermudez is facing charges related to a recent city shooting, police said.
He was additionally arrested and charged with assault to murder, illegal discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the report.
Detectives said they were conducting surveillance in the area after receiving information Bermudez frequents a parking lot there.
The officers saw "significant foot traffic going in and out of the lot," and also cars with New Hampshire registrations.
"The passengers of these vehicles then exited the parking lot in less than a minute. Considering the occupants were coming out within seconds from the parking lot, detectives were aware through training and experience that street level drug deals were occurring within that parking lot," according to the report.
Detectives then moved on a black 2006 BMW 530 XI that Bermudez and Rosado were sitting in.
Both were taken into custody and the cocaine and fentanyl were found in the BMW, according to the report.
Detectives in the gang and Street Narcotics Enforcement Unit investigated.
