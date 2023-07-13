METHUEN—Methuen Police arrested two men from Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Monday for fentanyl trafficking and other offenses.
Police say Corry Barry, 31, and Jarred DuPaul, 36, were observed taking part in a drug transaction at 4:18 p.m. while officers were conducting surveillance near Swan Street in response to residents' complaints about drug dealing in that area.
While attempting to stop a car that was involved in the alleged transaction, officers saw a passenger later identified as Barry try to take control of the car and drive away.
Barry and the driver, later identified as DuPaul, were detained and the vehicle was searched, yielding a Taurus G3C 9mm handgun loaded with 12 rounds of ammunition, over 41 grams of fentanyl and a quantity of crack cocaine.
Both men were arrested at the scene, and Barry was also wanted on an active arrest warrant in Maine. Both men were arraigned Tuesday, July 11, in Lawrence District Court.
Barry is charged with trafficking fentanyl over 36 grams, two counts of possession of a class B substance, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.
The charges against Barry also included carrying a loaded, large capacity firearm on a public way, possession of a firearm without a federal identification card, and possession of ammunition without a federal identification card.
DuPaul was charged with trafficking in fentanyl over 36 grams and possession of a class B substance.
These are allegations. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.
