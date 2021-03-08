LAWRENCE — Two teens are facing attempted murder, assault and illegal weapons charges after police investigated a report of "shots fired" on Currier Street last month.
A male drove himself to the emergency room at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen after shots were fired around 5 p.m. on Currier Street on Feb. 15, police said.
Two teens have now been arrested and charged for the shooting following an investigation by local and state police.
Abraham Estrada, age 18, of Lawrence, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault to rob while armed, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building. Estrada faces arraignment in Lawrence District Court, police said.
A 15-year-old male, also from Lawrence, was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault to rob while armed, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building. The male faces arraignment in juvenile court, police said.
The incident was investigated by Lawrence police and detectives, state police detectives assigned to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Section.
Police Chief Roy Vasque, in a statement, said he "is grateful for the quick and thorough investigation that led to solving this case and getting a violent person off our streets."
"I cannot say enough about the continued support given to us by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and the Massachusetts State Police and attorneys from District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s Office. These partnerships are key elements to the safety and security of the city," Vasque said.
