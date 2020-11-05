LAWRENCE — Two Lawrence residents were held on high bail after their arrests in a state fentanyl trafficking probe, authorities said.
Ruderquis Vizcano-Gonzalez, 23, and Diego De Los Santos-Vizcaíno, 29, were arrested late last week and charged in connection with an investigation by Attorney General Maura Healey's office, according to a statement.
In September and October, investigators conducted a series of undercover drug buys from Vizcano-Gonzales and Santos-Vizcaino, authorities said.
Authorities searched Vizcano-Gonzalez's home and found 350 grams of fentanyl, according to Healey's office.
Vizcano-Gonzalez was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl, in connection with the drugs recovered during the search of his home, according to the statement.
He was additionally charged with three counts of trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl because authorities say he sold drugs to an undercover officer on three separate occasions during the investigation.
Santos-Vizcaino was arrested and charged with five counts of trafficking more than 10 grams of fentanyl, in connection with 115 grams of fentanyl he sold to undercover officers during five different drug buys, according to the statement.
Both were additionally charged with conspiracy to violate drug laws.
After arraignments last Friday in Lawrence District Court, Vizcano-Gonzalez was held on $100,000 cash bail and Santos-Vizcaino on $50,000 cash bail.
Their next court date, for a probable cause hearing, is Nov. 25.
The investigation was conducted by Healey's Enterprise, Major and Cyber Crime Division, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team North, according to the statement.
