METHUEN — The Methuen Police Department is one step closer to finding its next leader, with Shane Smith and Scott McNamara entertaining questions from members of the City Council Tuesday night.
Mayor Neil Perry chose to have the public meet-and-greet as the final step in the police chief interview process before Perry appoints one of the two men later this month. The candidate Perry chooses will then come before the Council during its Sept. 7 meeting for a confirmation vote.
During Tuesday's meeting, both candidates —Smith, a deputy chief from Salem, New Hampshire and McNamara, a captain from Lawrence — spoke candidly about their law enforcement backgrounds and desire to bring their experience to Methuen in a bid to replace former Chief Joseph Solomon.
In the wake of a scathing January audit that criticized hiring and promotional practices, as well as past issues of favoritism within the department, both candidates offered opinions on how they would rebuild trust among working officers and the public.
Smith, who oversees 88 officers as deputy chief, said he stands out because he has already gone through both an audit and the accreditation process at his current department. Methuen is also pursuing an accreditation process that will codify many of the 32 findings flagged during its audit, along with others that will help the department run more efficiently, according to Interim Chief Randy Haggar.
“Once you get accreditation aligned, people know what they need to do and it takes off a lot of liability,” Smith said, adding that he would like to complete an internal audit and survey officers to see where issues still remain in the department. In regards to promotions, Smith said: “I don’t care what your last name is, I don’t care who your friend is.”
According to Smith, one way he worked to build trust within his community was by following up with neighbors after a motor vehicle crash on Silver Brook Road left a 5-year-old girl with critical injuries last month. “Neighbors wanted to talk to us and we went,” Smith said of himself and Salem Chief Joel Dolan. “If there's a critical incident in your neighborhood, I'm going to be down there talking to people.”
McNamara, too, said public trust is paramount. The Lawrence law enforcement veteran, who serves as the captain of his department's bureau of professional standards, said he has several measures of success.
“When I look at long-term success, the objective ones are easy: Are your crime rates down, is it safer to live in Methuen than it was just a few years ago? How close are we to achieving our diversity goals? Have you achieved accreditation?” McNamara said. “Then, the subjective measures: Are we viewed as a trusted member of the community? It's not just about crime reduction or the absence of crime. What does that matter to a citizen if your rights were trampled on to achieve that end?”
“Procedural justice speaks to the concept that people care more about the fairness of the process than they do the actual outcome,” McNamara continued. “We have to be mindful that we're giving people a voice and operating with transparency. If we're doing those things, and crime is going down, then we're in a good place.”
Both men said the interview process so far has been transparent and fair.
“You can all rest peacefully knowing that I am in charge. It would be an honor to serve you,” Smith said when asked by councilor D.J. Beauregard how he would respect the tax dollars of Methuen residents. Asked how he'd want to be perceived as a chief, Smith said he'd be described by friends and colleagues as fair, genuine and “brutally honest.”
“Respect to me is earned, not given,” he said.
McNamara told councilors he could benefit the Methuen Police Department because he believes the two departments are similar.
“In Lawrence, we’ve had to do more with less for years, so I’m versed with that,” said McNamara, who is currently working as the primary liaison on the new $59 million police station currently under construction.
“I’ve always honored the covenant of good faith and fair dealing,” McNamara added. “I feel like Methuen could really benefit from someone with that skill set.”
Smith and McNamara were the final two candidates out of more than 20 applicants for the position of Methuen police chief.
Haggar attended Tuesday's meeting, and wished both Smith and McNamara well after the session. “I look forward to working together with our next chief,” Haggar said. “That person will face challenges and it is up to each one of us in the department to take responsibility for the direction our organization goes.”
Councilor Mike Simard, a Lawrence police officer, made special mention at Tuesday's meeting that he disclosed any possible conflicts of interest up front to the state ethics commission and was cleared to participate in the interview process. He was asked to serve on the interview panel by the mayor and Council Chairman Steve Saba given his law enforcement background and because he is the chairman of the council's public safety subcommittee.
The new chief of police will replace Solomon, who retired in January after being placed on paid administrative leave following the department audit and a report from the state Inspector General's office. Both reports accused Solomon and some of his superior officers, including Capt. Greg Gallant, of wrongdoing. Gallant was also placed on paid administrative leave.