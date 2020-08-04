METHUEN — Two of five Methuen police officers at risk of losing their jobs because of shortfalls in the FY2021 budget have been spared layoffs after a City Council vote Monday night.
That brings the total to four officers returned to duty through similar financial moves within the budget, according to Mayor Neil Perry.
Councilors Monday unanimously approved the use of $137,000 from the Public Safety Stabilization Fund — money put aside for replacing the city’s firefighting equipment — to retain the latest two patrolmen.
Perry said he spoke with Fire Chief Tim Sheehy about dipping into the money.
“He agreed with me that it should be used to help two people (keep their jobs),” said Perry.
The balance of the account as of June 30 was $630,749, according to Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey.
Fire Department needs took $475,000 from the account July 23, leaving $155,749.
Duprey said the cost of the two police patrolmen, including their base pay, night differential, holiday pay, allowances and education, leaves $18,749 in the account after Council approval Tuesday.
In a note to councilors in which Duprey deems the use of funds appropriate, she wrote, “the two (recalled officers) will be the most senior of the officers laid off, per civil service.”
Of the one remaining officer facing layoff, Perry said he’s “trying to figure out” how to retain the position.