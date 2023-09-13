NORTH ANDOVER — The School Committee voted on Thursday night to approve Anthony Reynolds' and Judy Nigrelli's induction into the district's Educators Hall of Fame this year.
The teachers were nominated for the hall of fame by former students and peers. Those nominations reviewed by a committee leading to last week's vote by the School Committee.
“For both of them, just the number of testimonials (from former students) that came out on the impact these two teachers had on them ... 10, 20, 30 years later is really pretty significant,” said School Committee member Andrew McDevitt.
Reynolds, who will receive the award posthumously, taught at North Andover High School for more than 30 years, as a teacher and later the head of the English Department. He retired in 1997.
“He was a different league than any of the other teachers I had in high school (early ‘70s),” Mary Armitage McAvoy wrote in her nomination. “Each day, when class started, he worked diligently to bring each student to their best level. I credit him with preparing me for college.”
McAvoy said that Reynolds taught his courses at a college-level and that he was the first teacher to take her writing “seriously.”
Other former students, one calling the induction “an honor long overdue,” also noted how Reynolds had a reputation as a “hard teacher” but that he took particular interest in them.
“He put his hands on my desk and stared at me square in the eyes, ‘See, you CAN do it. You are smart,’” Meri Coons wrote. “He saw me better than my own parents.”
As a child, Reynolds attended the Newburyport Public Schools. He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and served from 1955 to 1960.
Upon leaving the Coast Guard, Reynolds enrolled in Plymouth State College, where he earned his BA. He taught in Errol and Kingston, New Hampshire, prior to joining the staff at North Andover High School.
“He loved teaching and his students,” Reynolds’ obituary from 2021 stated.
Nigrelli taught at Thomson Elementary for over 20 years as well as North Andover Middle School. Many credit her for the Orton-Gillingham Based Reading Intervention, which helped students who were struggling with reading.
“At our first meeting, I told Mrs. Nigrelli that I couldn’t read," Maureen Ronayne wrote in her nomination. "She looked at me and said ‘You can’t read yet, but you will.’”
Ronayne wrote that Nigrelli helped “countless students individually” with their reading skills.
“North Andover Public Schools was lucky to have her, but children like myself, will never forget the impact she had on our lives,” Ronayne said.
Nigrelli retired in 2017 but continues to volunteer.
“It was obvious how much she cared about our students, our staff, and our community,” said Jorge Goncalves, principal of the middle school. “As the principal of NAMS, I found myself not once, not twice, not three times -- needing to find a special education teacher. Judy was more than willing each and every time to help us out and return to the classroom full time."
Goncalves wrote Nigrelli still works with students who require additional support outside of school.
“As someone that was lucky enough to call her a colleague, I witnessed literally thousands of students benefit from her kindness, love, respect and deep commitment to their learning,” wrote Patrick McGravey, social studies teacher at North Andover Middle School.
The school committee established the Educator Hall of Fame in 2009 to recognize North Andover educators for the dedication to service teaching, inspiring and challenging students, according to the public school website.
To qualify for the recognition, teachers must have retired from full-time teaching or administrating for at least five years. They also are required to have spent majority of their professional careers in the North Andover Public School system, which is typically over 20 years, as noted in the Hall of Fame criteria.
This year’s Educator’s Hall of Fame selection committee consists of Jane Broderick, representative of the North Andover Teachers Association; Alissa Koenig, school committee member at large; Andrew McDevitt, school committee vice chair; Mary Helen Paradise, language arts high school teacher; and Greg Landry, director of human resources at the North Andover Public Schools.
The induction ceremony is in October at the Stevens Memorial Library, at 345 Main St. A room at the two schools will be dedicated to Reynolds and Nigrelli respectively, with plaques listing their names.
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.