SALEM, N.H. — Longtime state Sen. Chuck Morse, R-Salem, faces political newcomer Tom Haynes for the District 22 state Senate seat this Tuesday.
Each is seeking to represent voters from Salem, Atkinson, Pelham and Plaistow while proposing different strategies to manage state issues from taxation to environmental regulation and more.
Morse, 59, who serves as the Minority Leader, has been elected to a variety of positions in town and owns a small business in Atkinson called Freshwater Farms Nursery.
"I am running keep our families and businesses strong during the pandemic, to support our communities, and keep our budget balanced and taxes low," Morse told The Eagle-Tribune in a written survey.
This is Haynes' first run for office. The retired businessman, who worked for Raytheon on various contracts for over his 30-year career, is running to hopefully empower the state Senate to have a veto-proof majority by flipping the district Democrat.
"I have a practical and centrist viewpoint that I believe will help unite New Hampshire residents and reduce the current polarization," Haynes, 63, wrote.
The two men both support paid family leave. However, Morse wants a voluntary option while Haynes wants a mandatory option that could be funded through a payroll tax.
Morse said he would not increase business taxes, but Haynes said he would revise current taxes to create a more inviting climate to grow jobs.
The men disagreed when asked about gun laws. Morse said no new laws were needed. Haynes said he would support background checks for private and gun show sales while also limiting magazine capacity, he said.
The men also diverge on abortion access at the state level. Haynes said he supports access, whereas Morse does not.
"I am pro-life and believe the right to life is one of our most fundamental human rights," Morse wrote.
More about the candidates and their views.
Chuck Morse (R),* 59
Family: Wife Susan, daughter Emma, and Spruce, our golden retriever
Elected experience: Selectman, Moderator, State Representative for both Salem and Windham, and State Senator from 2002-2006 and again since 2010.
Education: Bachelor's degree from Plymouth State University
COVID-19 response: Governor Chris Sununu and his team have done a great job balancing the need to protect our public health and the need to get our economy moving again.
How should the state increase revenues: We don’t have a revenue problem. New Hampshire has the strongest economy in the region because we keep our taxes low and our budget balanced while maintaining a welcoming environment for businesses to flourish and families to thrive.
Where to trim the state budget: As the former Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, I have long been involved in developing our state budget and finding efficiencies and savings, so that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely. I will continue to do so as State Senator.
How should N.H. address climate change: Climate change is real, even if the science is unsettled as to whether it is due to man-made or natural causes. I am open to a bi-partisan discussion to consider practical solutions, while protecting the New Hampshire advantage.
Tom Haynes (D), 63
Family: Married with 3 children
Education: BA from Merrimack College. MA from the University of Lowell.
COVID-19 response: PPE should be more readily available in public places. The full legislature should participate in the allocation of federal funds.
How should the state increase revenues: Better balance the business profits tax and the business enterprise tax. Increase gas tax. Implement road fees where practical. Increase tobacco and alcohol taxes. Offer incentives to attract stay at home workers to New Hampshire.
Where to trim the state budget: The state budget is well formulated today and has departmental level budgets. New Hampshire requires a balanced budget. Any cuts would impact essential services. Maintaining the revenue stream to support the budget is essential.
How should N.H. address climate change: Pass the bills vetoed by Gov. Chris Sununu promoting renewable energy and reductions of harmful emissions. By electing two Democratic state senators in addition to the 14 currently in office, the senate will have the veto override majority.