In the days after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, hundreds of protests against police brutality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement sprang up around the country.
Across the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire, people organized in their communities — Andover, Derry, Haverhill, Lawrence, Londonderry Methuen, North Andover and Salem, New Hampshire — to protest and make change for racial equality.
At the state level, legislation was quickly introduced to ban chokeholds and call for other police reforms in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Also in the past six months, local governments and organizations like Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices have implemented new ideas to continue the conversation about diversity and inclusion after protests slowed.
In Massachusetts, after multiple rounds of revision, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill Thursday that bans chokeholds, outlaws the use of teargas on large demonstrations and limits no-knock warrants.
In June, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill that prohibits the use of chokeholds by law enforcement, requires police officers to report misconduct and provides funding to cities and towns to conduct better psychological screenings for potential officers.
At the local level, cities and towns implemented their own measures of reform both in policing but also in a broader move toward inclusion.
Andover is introducing bias training for every employee in the town, said Jemma Lambert, director of the Community Services Department. The town has also hired a consulting firm that is conducting an audit on the town’s diversity and inclusion.
In Haverhill, Mayor James Fiorentini created his Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion. In October, the task force came to the conclusion that the city’s use of force policy is fair, but noted the city could improve outreach to the Latino community.
In Lawrence, two young men took it upon themselves to paint “Black Lives Matter” in yellow on Lawrence Street adjacent to Campagnone Common. The October mural was one of many created across the country.
“Everyone talked about how there would be looting and stuff in Lawrence. Nothing happened. Look what we’re going to do now: We’re going to do something special, stand up for something,” Jason Reyes, one of the artists, previously told The Eagle-Tribune.
‘Just the beginning’
Chants of “No justice, no peace,” “I can’t breath,” and “Hands up, don’t shoot” rang out across the region over the summer after Floyd was killed on May 25.
In Londonderry, police Chief William Hart kicked off a rally, offering his own views and sentiments about police departments, what is wrong and what is right following Floyd’s tragic death.
“I stand for hope,” he said, adding he hopes for kindness to one another, a promise to “bend our arc” toward justice and compassion.
In Methuen, more than 200 people marching through neighborhoods drew residents from their homes like Donald Blount, who heard their chants while working in his garage. He didn’t know the protest was happening but was happy to see them pass by.
“I love this,” Blount, who is Black, said. “This is just the beginning.”
Organizers like the three women leading Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices took charge by creating resources for Black, Indigenous and people of color — commonly abbreviated to BIPOC.
Elizabeth Walther-Grant of Andover created the local nonprofit with Mayara Reis and Bria Gadsden both of North Andover. They met via a Facebook post and then again in-person over a glass of wine in the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death.
They gathered together in mourning and in solidarity, then created the a Facebook group to find fellow community members who share the same struggles, Walther-Grant said.
Shortly after, a mother of a North Andover high schooler reached out to the Facebook group to help her daughter plan a June 8 vigil for Floyd in North Andover, Walther-Grant said.
“We got to asked to help (with the vigil) and it became bigger than we are,” she said.
Then the women planned a Juneteenth celebration for the holiday that celebrates freedom from slavery when news of the Emancipation Proclamation made its way to Texas. In August, they created the Merrimack Valley Black & Brown Owned Market, which helped connect patrons with business owners of color from around the region.
They are looking to expand events in the coming year, Walther-Grant said.
The group allowed the women to connect people in a way they hadn’t imagined, she said.
Through the Facebook group she’s also seen mothers finding playdates for their children. And one mother found a barber who was able to cut her autistic son’s hair properly and well, Walther-Grant said.
They hope to continue educating allies and making the Merrimack Valley more inclusive because “the community is affected by (racism) whether a person is personally affected or not,” Walther-Grant said. “If you have a community that’s fractured or divided then it won’t be a great place to live.”