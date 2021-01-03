Every six hours or so, the Atlantic Ocean’s tide changes.
It sweeps in for about six hours, then sweeps out again.
So too, did the coronavirus sweep into the United States, an airborne pathogen coming from China into California and from Europe into the northeast in early 2020.
The first reported case in New Hampshire was March 2, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.
“This positive test is in an individual who traveled to Italy and developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 within several days of travel,” Chan said in remarks published on that fateful day. “At this time, there is no evidence of more widespread community transmission in New Hampshire.”
It was probably the last time Chan was able to make that comment.
In Massachusetts, meanwhile, an eerily similar scenario was playing out on the very same day.
“Massachusetts Department of Public Health today (March 2) announced its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 since testing started Friday, Feb. 28, at the State Public Health Laboratory,” read a press release posted on the state’s Department of Health’s website. “The woman is in her 20s and lives in Norfolk County. She recently traveled to Italy with a school group and was symptomatic. She is recovering at home.”
Those cases were the leading edge of the turning tide that came in more like a tsunami, at such a rapid rate that federal, state and local health officials were caught unprepared and overwhelmed.
They took unprecedented measures, shutting down schools and businesses to prevent person-to-person transmission of the disease. In Massachusetts, mask-wearing indoors became mandatory May 1, per an executive order from Gov. Charlie Baker.
No such mask mandate was implemented in New Hampshire until later, but businesses and in-person school learning were curtailed.
As the summer wore on and people spent more time outdoors — including at restaurants with sidewalk dining — the COVID-19 caseload dropped. The tide, it seemed was going out.
One day in August, for example, just eight cases were reported in New Hampshire.
In Massachusetts, it wasn’t uncommon for fewer than 200 new cases to be reported on any given day. But on Aug. 23, according to a New York Times chart, 0 cases were reported in the Bay State.
But just as the tide changes, so too did COVID-19’s return. This time with a vengeance.
As Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted, cold weather returned and people spent more time indoors with friends and family — and air travel became more popular around the holidays, the disease took hold again.
Daily cases in New Hampshire spiked to 217 on Oct. 2 and continued rising through November and into December. Cases reached 1,187 on Dec. 11 and 1,031 on Dec. 26.
In Massachusetts, the case count was on a similar trajectory, with 761 cases on Oct. 2, 6,675 on Dec. 3, and 7,677 on Dec. 26.
The tide had returned, showing no signs of going out again.
The only glimmer on the horizon — and conceivably the only way to stem the tide — is a vaccine, which began rolling out across the country in mid-December.
But with about 300 million people in the United States needing the vaccine, only about 2 million had received it by the end of the month.
In Massachusetts, where 12,158 people have died and more than 357,000 have been infected, just 34,957 doses had been administered as of Dec. 22.
In New Hampshire, just 3,819 people had been vaccinated as of Dec. 22, against 41,670 cases and 715 deaths.
As with much of the health crisis, finger-pointing has already begun about who is responsible for the lag in getting the vaccine and where it is needed most — in the arms of susceptible people.
And again, the federal government has been feeling the heat. Just as it failed to lead the way for more testing and supplies of personal protective equipment, or PPE, the federal government, some say, has failed to lead the way in distributing the vaccine.
Again, many of those decisions have been left to individual states in what can only be described as a “Lord of the Flies” kind of free-for-all where, in a worst-case scenario, only the strongest will survive.