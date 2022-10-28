LAWRENCE — A quarter-century later, a Lawrence road race continues to withstand the test of time.
The 25th annual Lawrence Vietnam Memorial Road Race will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30, beginning and ending at the Claddagh Pub at 399 Canal St.
“The support has been amazing all the way through,” said Vietnam vet Hoppy Curran, who is a co-race director with Lawrence Police Sgt. Jay Cerullo.
The race was started to honor 18 Lawrence military men who died in the Vietnam War. Curran gets emotional when talk turns to that aspect of the race.
“It’s in their honor we are doing this,” said Curran, who is a Vietnam vet himself. “It’s tough to talk about, giving their lives for the country.”
The memorial road race raises charitable funds for causes including Merrimack Valley JROTC programs, veteran and youth scholarships and homeless veterans.
It typically raises about $7,000, Curran said.
He established the granite Lawrence Vietnam Memorial in Bellevue Cemetery, May 11, 1991. Curran, a Lawrence native, served from 1967-68 with the 4th Infantry Division in Pleiku, Vietnam.
Lawrence’s first Vietnam memorial race was in 1997, born of a suggestion by Lawrence police Officer Jay Cerullo, Curran said.
The race is a chance to gather with friends, have fun and think of the Lawrence veterans who served and died for their country.
The race relies on many helping hands, including those from race course monitors, police, students, sponsors and the Claddagh Pub and restaurant, where it ends with a food and drink inside for all participants.
