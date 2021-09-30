ANDOVER — Jade Pimentel’s first few steps were unstable, and his parents were concerned.
So Alvin and Jessica Pimentel of North Andover turned for help to the Early Intervention Program at the Professional Center for Childhood Development in Andover.
“As Jade started walking and stumbling all over himself, moreso than the usual tot, Early Intervention was there to guide us virtually during the pandemic to help us help him,” Jessica said. “They provided resources and ideas for referrals that we would not have thought of on our own.”
When Jade’s first attempts at talking also called for attention, the Pimentels were able to rely on the same program.
“E.I. was once again there to help us with his speech,” Jessica said. “Jade has come such a long way because of the competent and caring attention of the therapists at the Professional Center for Childhood Development.”
To celebrate Jade’s progress, the entire Pimentel family will be walking in the 29th Trot for Special Tots this Saturday, Oct. 2 at 32 Osgood St. in Andover. Proceeds from the event will directly support educational programs and therapies that address developmental delays.
The event starts at 9 a.m. and registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Anyone who would like to participate in a virtual Trot can do so between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15 by registering at www.theprofessionalcenter.org/trot-for-tots.
“We ‘Trot’ for The Professional Center of Child Development because of the tremendous impact it has made in our child’s life,” Jessica said. “We love and appreciate how much they helped our son and know what a difference they have made.”
Next year will be the 50th anniversary of PCCD, a nonprofit organization that was founded by two nurses in the basement of Christ Church in Andover, according to Ellen Waddill of Tewksbury, a parent liaison for the center.
“It used to be called the Professional Handicapped Nursery,” she said. “It was a great place because these children that they were caring for at the time were medically fragile kids, and their parents needed a break, and some place to bring them for a break, and to get them started. It was their first educational opportunity.”
With a staff of around 90, the center now serves about 1,500 children each year in three major programs at locations in Andover and Lawrence.
Early Intervention is the largest of the three, and works with children from 1 to 3 years old who have, or are at risk for, some kind of developmental delay, Waddill said. They may be referred for an evaluation either by parents or their doctors.
“Then we have a Developmental Day School, which serves children with medical complexities,” Waddill said. “Their school system sends them to the center from age 3 to 12.”
The third major program, the Woodbridge School, provides child care and early childhood education for children from newborn to age 5. Where the other programs can be paid by insurance or through the state Department of Public Health, parents must pay tuition at the Woodbridge School, Waddill said.
While children attending the Developmental Day School and Woodbridge may come from any town, Early Intervention draws children from Andover, North Andover, Lawrence and Methuen.
“We try and serve the whole family, work with the whole family,” Waddill said.