LAWRENCE — Three young men are facing burglary and related charges after attempting to steal rims off cars on Boxford Street early Wednesday morning.
Lizaury Lopez, 21, of 50 Juniper St., Lawrence, Yelvin Munoz, 21, of 43 Basswood St., Lawrence and a 17-year-old from Haverhill were all arrested and charged with illegal possession of burglarious instruments, attempting to commit a crime, larceny of a motor vehicle and breaking in the night time, according to police.
Police got a call just after 3 a.m. about a car being stolen and rims possibly being removed from a Honda CRV on Boxford Street. Three males wearing dark hoodies were involved, according to a report.
One male was seen running toward South Union Street with tools in his hand, according to the report.
Police found three males in a gray Toyota Camry. A jack stand, tools and lug nuts were scattered in the back of the car, police said.
Also Lopez was carrying a screw driver and lug nuts, police said.
Police were also checking with area residences and businesses for surveillance video.
