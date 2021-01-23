HAVERHILL —Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in the city’s Lafayette Square neighborhood Saturday in frigid temperatures that left at least half a dozen residents in the cold watching their Victor Street home burn.
According to Fire Chief William Laliberty, three families were displaced by the fire. Residents were not injured but multiple firefighters suffered injuries related to cold-weather firefighting, including slips and falls on the ice, along with cuts and pulled muscles, the chief said. Laliberty also said that pet cats died in the blaze.
Haverhill police, fire and Trinity EMS responded to 24 Victor St. Saturday at 3:05 p.m., where firefighters were seen aiming hoses at a third-floor window as heavy smoke billowed from the roof of the property. According to city property records, the multi-family home was built in 1900.
A relief assistance van from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services arrived around 4 p.m.
Mutual aid was provided at the scene and to cover additional calls elsewhere in the city by the Groveland, Methuen, Lawrence and Salem, New Hampshire fire departments.