METHUEN — Three people were sent to local hospitals with minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after State Police responded to two separate crashes within 10 minutes of each other.
Trooper James DeAngelis of the Massachusetts State Police said officials from the Andover barracks were dispatched to the first scene, a single-car crash on Route 213 East, West of Exit 3 on Interstate 495 at 4:28 p.m. A 68-year-old male driver from Scarborough, Maine, was taken to the hospital after a passerby rendered aid at the scene, DeAngelis said.
The second crash happened on Interstate 495 southbound, north of Exit 105 at 4:40 p.m. Two cars were involved and both drivers, a 26-year-old from Londonderry, New Hampshire, and a 22-year-old woman from Lowell, were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The New Hampshire man was cited for minor motor vehicle infractions, DeAngelis said.
The Methuen Police and Fire departments offered mutual-aid assistance at the crash scenes.