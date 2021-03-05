LAWRENCE – Three men from Lawrence were charged this week after a state and federal drug trafficking investigation in which fentanyl, heroin and two illegal firearms were seized, investigators said.
Francis Arias Soto, 38, Pedro Pagan, 31, and Jose Gonzalez, 42, were arrested Tuesday in Lawrence and arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court on multiple counts of drug and firearm related charges, according to Attorney General Maura Healey's office.
Soto was charged with 13 counts of trafficking 36 to100 grams of heroin/fentanyl and two counts of trafficking 200 or more grams of heroin/fentanyl. His bail was set $750,000 with conditions that he surrender his passport and wear a GPS monitor if released, according to Healey's office.
Pagan was arrested and charged with 11 counts of trafficking 36 to 100 grams of heroin/fentanyl, two counts of trafficking more than 200 grams of heroin/fentanyl, two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and illegal possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Healey.
Pagan's bail was set at $500,000 and he was ordered to surrender his passport.
Gonzalez was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking 36 to 100 grams of heroin/fentanyl, trafficking 200 or more grams of heroin/fentanyl and conspiracy to violate drug laws. His bail was set at $75,000 and he was also ordered to surrender his passport, authorities said.
All three are now due back in Lawrence District Court on April 2 for probable cause hearings.
They were charged after investigators executed a search warrant at a Lawrence apartment Tuesday, according to Healey's statement. At that time investigators seized 4.5 kilograms of heroin/fentanyl and two firearms.
The seizures followed more than 20 controlled undercover drug buys in Massachusetts and New Hampshire over the course of 13 months.
The charges are the result of a major investigation by Massachusetts State Police assigned to Healey's office, the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team North, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Manchester, N.H. District Office, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force, and the New Hampshire State Police Narcotics Investigations Unit, with assistance from the Essex County Sheriff’s Department, the Lynn Police Department and the Methuen Police Department.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Caitlin McDermott.
