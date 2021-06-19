METHUEN – In celebration of National Nursing Assistant Week, June 17 - 23, Care Dimensions of Danvers is recognizing hospice aides Esther Behrmann, Marise Belice and Laura Ramey for the care they provide to patients at end of life.
“Our hospice aides are the women and men who live our mission every day to provide gentle, compassionate care and companionship to our patients,” said Care Dimensions President and CEO Patricia Ahern, a nursing veteran for more than 40 years.
“While they’re bathing, dressing and providing personal care to patients, they’re also talking and listening to stories, laughing and singing with patients. Our hospice aides are loved by patients and their families for the tender loving care they provide. They remind us, in their daily deeds, that the secret to the care of patients is caring for patients.”
Care Dimensions is a hospice and palliative care provider to adults and children in Massachusetts. As a nonprofit, community-based leader in advanced illness care, Care Dimensions provides comprehensive hospice, palliative care and grief support in more than 100 communities in Massachusetts.
For more information, visit CareDimensions.org.