LAWRENCE — As issues with the city’s aging infrastructure continue, some $3 million for Lawrence bridge repairs is included the state’s recently passed clean energy bill.
Passed by both the House and Senate, the legislation now awaits signing by Gov. Charlie Baker.
State Rep. Frank Moran (D-Lawrence) announced this week he was able to fold a $3 million amendment into the clean energy bill for necessary improvements to four Lawrence bridges.
The bridges are the Mario Lucchesi Memorial Bridge which spans the north canal on Union Street, the Casey Bridge which is also known as the Central Bridge, the Bedul Bridge at Daisy and Spruce streets and the Majowicz Bridge, the Short Street bridge over the Spicket River, Moran said.
Moran said he filed the amendment in the clean energy bill after hearing from residents and officials “who voiced their concerns regarding the safety of these bridges and the current state of the city’s antiquated transportation infrastructure.”
“This critical funding will provide necessary safety improvements to Lawrence’s aging infrastructure and will dramatically increase pedestrian and driver safety for many years to come,” said Moran.
Moran said he hopes the funding can be used in a “timely manner so that our residents are provided with the highest quality of transportation.”
City Council President Marc Laplante is among those concerned about the bridges. When Moran asked him what infrastructure repairs were needed in Lawrence, Laplante said he told them of Lawrence’s “bridges that were in disrepair and if they did not receive the needed maintenance would become unstable.”
“Traffic and congestion are already major issues in Lawrence. Closing any bridges would make Lawrence traffic more horrific,” Laplante said.
Laplante said he appreciated Moran taking action on the bridges “before it’s too late.”
The clean energy bill makes significant investments into the clean energy sector while also implementing critical measures to allow the state to meeting it’s net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2050.
Moran said the “once in a generation legislation will ensure that the rich natural resources of Massachusetts are protected for many years to come and makes significant strides to guarantee that our residents can economically thrive in the clean energy job sector.”
The bill focuses “on sustainable, resilient infrastructure that reduces emissions, providing robust opportunities for offshore wind development, and supporting a number of new, creative programs to help key industries and local governments pursue data-driven climate solutions,” according to the Massachusetts Municipal Association.
