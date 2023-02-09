ANDOVER -- A husband, wife and 12-year-old child were found shot to death in an Andover home in the early hours of the morning.
Andover police and troopers assigned to District Attorney Paul Tucker's office are investigating the case which occurred at 48 Porter Road.
A 911 call at 3 a.m. brought police to the home, Tucker said. The three people suffered gunshot wounds, he said.
Tucker said there was no immediate threat to the general public and the scene was contained.
The names of the deceased individuals have not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back to eagletribune.com for updates. A full report will appear online and in Friday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
