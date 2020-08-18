3 rescued from Merrimack River 

SALISBURY — Three people were plucked from the Merrimack River around 9:30 p.m. Monday after getting stuck on the north jetty in Salisbury.
Two of the people were swept off the jetty by waves and into the river. They were quickly picked up by a Good Samaritan in a small aluminum boat. The other person was dragged back to the Salisbury boat ramp by a Salisbury police officer, according to U.S. Coast Guard Station Merrimack River spokesperson Jacob Hamburg.
Hamburg said the three people who he described as being in their 20s or 30s, were not seriously injured. Initial reports suggested one of them was missing in the water.
"All three people were accounted for," Hamburg said.
The Coast Guard sent its 47-foot lifeboat to the scene after receiving a call from the Salisbury Police Department. By the time the lifeboat arrived, everyone was out of the water, Hamburg added.