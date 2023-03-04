LAWRENCE — A one alarm fire at a two-story, two-family home on Saturday resulted in $100,000 in damage and temporarily displaced 13 people. Earlier that morning, 17 other residents had been put out of their home after a separate fire.
The alarm for the second fire came in at 2:49 p.m. and firefighters arrived at 55 Swan St. within three minutes, said Lawrence Deputy Fire Chief John McInnis.
McInnis described it as a kitchen pantry fire that continued to the attic. He said that while there was no structural damage to the building they had opened up some ceilings and walls in order to fight the fire. The first floor also sustained water damage, he said.
He added that the fire had been contained to the second floor kitchen and pantry area, and was put out in 45 minutes.
McInnis praised firefighters for getting the fire out as quickly as possible and navigating the snowy conditions
"The guys did a tremendous job as always," he said.
He said that the winter weather can make responding to fires more difficult.
"People are driving a little more cautious, the roads are not as wide, there are plows out there," McInnis said. "The guys are going to be a little more cautious, they certainly don't want to get into an accident going to the call."
There were no injuries as a result of the afternoon fire.
Earlier that day Lawrence firefighters also put down another one-alarm fire at a three-story building on Groton Street.
The call for the fire came in at 9:50 a.m.
While the fire was contained to one room on the first floor, the building's 17 occupants have been displaced until the building department can make a determination on when the house is habitable.
The residents who were displaced were aided by the Red Cross and sent to the Lawrence Senior Center.
The fire was put out in around 30 minutes and one firefighter sustained a minor injury.
The causes of both fires are under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.