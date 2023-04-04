METHUEN — The MSPCA at Nevins Farm is home to 33 recently surrendered sugar gliders in need of adopters.
Nevins Farm Animal Welfare Specialist Ally Phelps said this is the most sugar gliders they’ve had available to adopt.
“We’ve gotten a few in the past couple years, but never in this quantity,” said Phelps.
An owner in Western Massachusetts surrendered the sugar gliders along with two hedgehogs on March 30.
Meaghan O’Leary, director of operations at Nevins Farm, said the former owner was dealing with medical issues. The sugar gliders began reproducing and became too much to handle, according to Phelps.
“But regardless of how animals end up coming to us, our job is to help them all find great new homes,” O’Leary said.
Phelps said sugar gliders are cute, smart and active little animals that can live up to 15 years.
“They are perfect for anyone with a sense of humor,” she said, describing them as a mix between a flying squirrel and lemur.
The small, flying critters with big eyes are in the opossum family. They are nocturnal animals.
Phelps said they are a long-tern commitment unlike other small pets with a shorter lifespan.
They should be adopted in pairs, but thrive best in a colony of three or four sugar gliders.
They make great pets, but require specialized care as exotic animals, Phelps said. Adopters need to maintain that care along with a tailored and complex diet.
“Their care is going to be different than caring for a cat or dog, or even a guinea pig,” added Phelps.
The tiny critters need a cage that’s at least two feet wide and three feet tall to climb and, of course, glide through the air.
Phelps said their habitat is like a jungle gym where they exercise on wheels, glide and socialize with their colony.
Sugar gliders eat insects, fruits, vegetables, nectar-based food and food pellets.
They are not domesticated animals like dogs and cats. Sugar gliders need time to acclimate to their owners.
Sugar gliders can be the perfect pets for the right adopter willing to put in the time and care commitment, Phelps emphasized.
She encouraged prospective adopters to do research and call Nevins with any questions.
Anyone interested in adopting the sugar gliders can apply at mspca.org/nevinsadopt or visit Nevins Farm on Tuesday to Sunday, noon to 3 p.m.
