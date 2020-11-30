$356K boosts city's train service for businesses

LAWRENCE — The city is on the move — freight-train style.
Mayor Daniel Rivera and other local leaders are celebrating a grant of $356,670 from the state — money that will help rebuild the Lowell Hill industrial railroad tracks that run from the rail yard in Lawrence to the city's industrial park.
Rivera said the project is critical to future industrial growth. The work will improve the condition of the track, resulting in more and better freight service to the industrial park, officials said.
"This project is going to help improve the attractiveness of using freight rail," Rivera said at a recent event touting the grant. "If (businesses) didn't use freight rail, 1,000 truck trips would have been added to the road. Seeing as most of us live here, we're grateful not to have to add that extra smoke in our backyards and in our homes. As a kid who grew up running around here not really seeing the full potential of the trail rails, it brings a tear to (my) eyes to see them used more often. It's a great thing to have them being used."
The Whittemore company on Glenn Street — which distributes a variety of products including stone, clay, glass and concrete — is one of the businesses that will benefit from the project, which has a goal of reducing truck traffic by improving the rail line. Rivera said about 25 of the 35 businesses in the industrial park focus on manufacturing and distribution, and need the ability to easily ship products.
"If you're going to open a business, do it in Lawrence, because doors are opening, not closing," said Jeffrey Sheehy, president of the Whittemore company.
Stephanie Pollack, secretary of the state Department of Transportation, agreed. The rail line improvement, 60% of which will be paid for with state money as Lawrence covers 40% of the cost, shows the city is truly on the move, she said.
"When we all collaborate and think out of the box, we can do things we never thought we could do beforehand," Pollack said. "Not everyone would look at a couple of resting tracks and asphalt and think they hold the keys to potentially unlocking a few hundred thousand square feet of additional access for businesses at this industrial park, but they do."