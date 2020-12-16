METHUEN –– The MSPCA staff is busy processing more than 5,000 adoption applications for surrendered sugar gliders, but a separate batch of newly arrived animals needs attention from potential adopters as well.
The animal adoption center announced Wednesday that 38 cats and kittens recently arrived from Florida, where they had been placed with smaller animal rescue groups.
After a mandatory two-day quarantine in Massachusetts, eight adult cats and 29 kittens – some as young as eight weeks old – are ready for new homes.
The cats are described by MSPCA workers as “social, playful and very friendly, and will do well in a variety of homes.”
They arrive at a time when demand for pets is soaring, a result of most people continuing to work from home.
Officials say this is the eighth animal transport the MSPCA has managed from Georgia, Florida and St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands since the start of the pandemic – resulting in 248 pets rehomed in Massachusetts.
The latest cats and kittens are split between the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center, in Jamaica Plain, and the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, in Methuen.
Would-be adopters near Boston can email adoption@mspca.org for more information, and those closer to Methuen can contact methuen@mspca.org.