380 grams of fentanyl, $2K seized in bust

ANDOVER — One man was arrested and two others were detained following a drug bust outside the SpringHill Suites Sept. 17.
Clifton Cousins, 29, of Parsonfield, Maine, was arrested by Andover police after detectives with the department's Substance Abuse Unit working in the River Road area observed Cousins, who was with another man and woman, purchase drugs outside the hotel. He was arrested on a foreign warrant and charged with trafficking over 18 grams of a Class A substance.
During the bust, police seized 380 grams of fentanyl and over $2,000 in drug money.
Cousins was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on Sept. 21 and is currently being held in Middleton County Jail on $5,000 bail. The other two individuals – whose names were not released by police – were summonsed.
Cousins is due back in court on Oct. 16.