METHUEN — “Plethora” is a sculpture, but also a symbol of things to come.
The 17-foot-tall steel figure that looks roughly like an elephant was installed this week in Spicket Falls River Walk Park, where it will engage visitors until October.
LuxMea, the Boston and Toronto-based technology firm that designed “Plethora,” describe it as the world’s largest 3D-printed steel construction and also the first large-scale public artwork created entirely with 3D printing.
The artwork was originally created in 2015, and traveled to Methuen from China, where it was trapped in Shanghai by the pandemic.
“We were planning a whole tour,” said Jean Yang of LuxMea. “The first place was Shanghai, then New York and the UK. Then COVID hit, stopping everything.”
But two and a half years ago, Yang met Mayor Neil Perry while she was visiting a friend in Methuen, and told him about the sculpture.
“He is very open-minded and he knows about 3D printing,” she said. “He said, I want it to first show up in my town.”
Perry, who plans to hold a public event for “Plethora” at some point, introduced the sculpture in his recent state of the city address as an attraction that will help to draw traffic to downtown Methuen.
“If you’re going to bring new people into your downtown and your community, it is important to give them places to eat, shop and be entertained,” Perry said. “While private industry will play a big role in providing those services, it’s also incumbent on the government to make Methuen as attractive a place as possible by inviting interesting and innovative opportunities.”
But there’s nothing casual about the ambitions embodied in this sculpture, which LuxMea created to represent what they call the “age of mass customization.”
This new era is made possible by the combination of advanced computer design with 3D printing, which is changing how things get made and the kinds of things that people make, Yang said.
“3D printing is not a new technology, but it’s a new application to the market,” she said.
Traditional manufacturing is a wasteful process that relies on mass production to create products that people can afford, Yang said. But 3D printing is highly efficient, and uses less material to make fewer things that fit more particular needs and situations.
“In this process, there’s a way of being able to quickly customize the digital model of the products using an AI design aided process,” Yang said. “The second part is, you’re able to manufacture personalized items in a small quantity at an affordable price.”
The name, “Plethora,” means great abundance and refers to the many different areas where 3D printing can be applied.
LuxMea has used the process to make personal items like jewelry and eyeglasses, as well as medical instruments, and plans to use it in the production of housing.
In that sense, “Plethora” is a kind of architectural structure, Yang said, and shows that the firm can turn complex designs into real things.
“When we talk about building, when we talk about design, most people think it’s the look,” Yang said. “But actually in building design, the most important thing is the structure, the space.”
The 3D printing process can make houses that not only fit the particular needs of the families living in them, but will also suit the environments where they are built.
“We can provide a lot of value in the housing market with what we’re trying to do,” Yang said.
