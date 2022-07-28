BOSTON -- A Fitchburg Republican congressional candidate who faces gun theft charges is claiming the case against him is politically motivated.
Former state Sen. Dean Tran, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, in the 3rd Congressional District, was recently indicted by a Worcester grand jury for larceny of a firearm, larceny over $250 from a person over 60 or disabled, misleading a police investigation, and other lesser charges.
He pleaded not "absolutely" not guilty during his arraignment Thursday morning in Worcester Superior Court.
Attorney General Maura Healey claims Tran "used his position of trust as a public official" in 2019 to force a constituent into selling him eight firearms belonging to her late husband for $1,500 in cash.
The charges claims that he later forced his way into the woman's home and took a Colt .45 semi-automatic handgun, which was later returned.
But Tran claims the charges are politically motivated. On Wednesday he filed federal lawsuit against Healey alleging that he is being targeted because he's running against one of her Democratic political allies. He also claims that he is being racially discriminated against as a Vietnamese-American politician.
"This politically motivated attack on my reputation, my family and my campaign is an attack on all marginalized groups," Tran said Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for Healey's office declined to comment on the lawsuit.
The state's Republican Party, headed by former state lawmaker Jim Lyons, is backing Tran's legal challenge against Healey's office.
"What we have here is a corrupt attorney general who habitually uses her position as the top law enforcement officer in the state for purely political purposes," Lyons said in a statement.
Tran was elected to the state Senate in 2017 with support from Republican Gov. Charlie Baker after winning a special election to fill a vacancy. He was re-elected in 2018 to a second term, but lost his seat in 2020 Democrat John Cronin.
On Beacon Hill, Tran was stripped of his leadership position after the Senate Ethics Committee found that he had used his taxpayer-funded office staff for campaign-related tasks.
At the time, he denied any wrongdoing and claimed those charges were "politically" and "racially" motivated because of his Vietnamese ancestry.
Tran is due back in Worcester Superior Court on Sept. 21 for a pre-trial hearing.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
