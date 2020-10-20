4 charged in Lawrence drug investigation 

LAWRENCE - Detectives seized a variety of drugs and made four arrests Monday after a drug trafficking investigation.
Members of the department's Street Narcotics Enforcement Unit, who work daily to investigate drug crimes throughout the city, made the arrests.
The first two happened after detectives said they witnessed a "street level narcotics sale" in the vicinity of Walnut and Myrtle streets.
Officers pulled over a gray Hyundai driven by Timothy Bouleu, 45, of 37 Monadnock St., Dracut. After telling police he did not have a license, Bouleu handed over two twists of a tan powdery substance believed to be fentanyl. He had stashed it in his underwear, according to a police report.
Bouleu was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a class A drug (fentanyl) and driving without a license.
His passenger, Tanya Stanichuk, 40, of 583 West Hollis St., Nashua, was also arrested and charged with illegal possession of a class A drug (fentanyl), according to police.
Also arrested were two men believed to be local drug suppliers: Luis Lugo, 39, of 8 Melrose St., Lawrence, and Willy Difo 42, of 49 Walnut St., Lawrence. Both were charged with trafficking class A and B drugs and illegal possession of class E drug with intent to distribute.
According to an inventory, detectives seized 86 grams of fentanyl, 60.4 grams of cocaine and 93 Gabpentin pills. Gabapentin is used to treat neuropathic pain.
Detectives said Difo was carrying $749 cash believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.