METHUEN — Four firefighters were promoted to lieutenant at a recent City Council meeting as a result of a reorganization of the department.
The council voted unanimously for all four promotions, put forward by fire Chief Tim Sheehy.
Those promoted included Kevin Barry, Steve Moriarty, Chris True and Scott Petrie.
Traditionally, the chief would have led a "pinning" ceremony, during which each new officer would get a lieutenant's pin attached to their lapel.
But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pinning ceremony will be held outside on June 13, Sheehy said.
Under the reorganization, the four new officers will be assigned to the Howe Street station so that the ladder truck will always have an officer — and three firefighters — assigned to it, Sheehy said.
"Our ladder truck never had an officer assigned to it," he said.
Meanwhile, the heavy rescue truck has been taken out of service, primarily because the city has been the beneficiary of multiple sets of Jaws of Life, hydraulic tools used to extract people from serious car accidents.
The heavy rescue truck had been the only vehicle carrying the Jaws of Life, now the life-saving, battery-powered equipment is in multiple vehicles across the city, including the ladder truck.
Sheehy said the four officers received a 14% pay increase going from private to lieutenant, which is lower than many area departments. In Lawrence, that promotion earns officers a 20% increase.
According to information provided by Sheehy, Barry has been a firefighter and EMT with the Methuen Fire Department for 18 years. He is currently assigned to Engine 5 at the East End Station. Barry has been the president of Methuen Firefighters Local 1691 for the past six years, volunteering his time at numerous city events. He is a Methuen High graduate and has an associate's degree in fire science from North Shore Community College. He lives in Methuen with his girlfriend and daughter. He has served as acting Lieutenant in the department.
True has also been a firefighter and EMT with the department for 18 years. He is currently assigned to Engine 1 at the Central Fire Station. He has a bachelor's degree in business from UMass Amherst and an associate's degree in fire science from North Shore Community College. True and his wife have three daughters. He has also served as acting Lieutenant in the department.
Moriarty has also been a firefighter and EMT with the department for 18 years. He is currently assigned to Ladder 1, Engine 6 at the North End Station. He has an associate's degree in fire science from North Shore Community College. He lives in Methuen with his wife and daughter. He has also served as acting Lieutenant in the department.
Petrie has been a firefighter and EMT with the department for 21 years. He is currently assigned to Engine 5 at the East End Station. Scott is a graduate of Methuen High and a member of the Methuen High Athletic Hall of Fame. He and his wife have three sons. Petrie has a bachelor's degree from Plymouth State University and an associate's degree in fire science from North Shore Community College. He has also served as acting Lieutenant in the department.