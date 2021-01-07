ANDOVER — A $400,000 state grant Is providing new technology for students at Greater Lawrence Technical School.
The Skills Capital grant from the Baker-Polito Administration is helping the school buy new robotics, optics and laser equipment. The money will also update the school's computer workstations and network design technology.
The purchases will support the school's daytime programs, as well as its After Dark Program for Lawrence High students. The improvements will also support adult programming that Greater Lawrence Tech offers in partnership with Northern Essex Community College.
"The Baker-Polito administration has been tremendously supportive not only of career and technical education and our efforts to expand our programming here at GLTS, but statewide, and we're very grateful for their continued efforts to expand opportunities for young people and adults alike in these growing industries," Greater Lawrence Tech Superintendent John Lavoie said. "We look forward to implementing this grant funding and improving the equipment available to those in our programs."
Greater Lawrence Tech is one of 47 schools awarded Skills Capital grants this month. In total, $11.7 million was allocated to technical education programs for the purchase of updated equipment and the growth of student enrollment.
Schools receiving the grants must demonstrate partnerships with local businesses and have curriculum aimed at meeting the demand of growing industries in Massachusetts.