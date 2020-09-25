NORTH ANDOVER — Merrimack College has announced that another 47 people on campus tested positive for COVID-19, a 72% increase since 17 students and staff tested positive earlier this week.
According to a statement on the college's website from President Christopher Hopey and Executive Vice President Jeffrey Doggett, 3,800 members of the college community were tested over the past three days after the initial outbreak in Monican Hall, one of the campus dormitories, on Tuesday.
"We are now optimistic with the Monican residents off the campus in isolation or in quarantine, that the campus can stay safely open and fully operational. It is also important to note, a large percentage of Monican residents were tested as they departed campus for quarantine on Tuesday morning," the statement reads.
"As expected, the number of Monican positive cases has risen because of the departure testing (47 additional Monican students as of 6 p.m. this evening)," it continues.
It is unclear how many Monican students were sent home for isolation and how many were placed in on-campus quarantine.
However, the president said in the statement, "residential students should do all they can to stay on campus. Leaving campus takes on certain risks, and students who leave campus and return to their residences are at greater risk to contract and transmit COVID-19."
School officials did not immediately return phone calls or emails for comment Friday. Monican Hall has been evacuated and will be cleaned and disinfected, school officials said.
The North Andover Health Department, meanwhile, issued a statement Friday that the town will probably move from a "yellow" classification on the state's infection map to a "red" community.
"As of (Friday) the town has a total of 76 active cases with 65 of those affiliated with the college," according to the statement from North Andover. "The town is currently considered to be a yellow community, but anticipates that these new cases will cause the community to be classified as red under the state’s metrics."
It is also unclear why the college is reporting 64 total cases and North Andover is reporting 65 positive tests. Calls to the town were not immediately returned Friday.
Town Manager Melissa Rodrigues said in the statement that the town will take action depending on the state's classification.
“This is an instance where we have to consider much more than just numbers,” she said. “As we are considering how to make decisions based on the state’s classifications, we have to think about not just the number of cases, but also the clusters and how isolated these cases may be. We will be working closely with the state to make certain that our community is safe.”
Public Health Director Brian LaGrasse was quoted in the statement saying the town is working with the college to determine the scope of the outbreak and is also conducting contact tracing.
“We must continue to be diligent in order to mitigate the spread of Covid-19,” he said. “The town has been working closely with Merrimack College to track positive cases and will contact anyone who has any potential exposures.”