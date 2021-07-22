495 truck rollover slows afternoon traffic for hours

Jamie Pelletier photoA construction vehicle went over the guardrail and into the trees off 495 southbound in North Andover Thursday afternoon. This picture shows a Cody's tow vehicle placing the mangled remains of the truck into the tow bed. At this point, all lanes of traffic on 495 were closed in the middle of the evening rush.

NORTH ANDOVER — A tractor-trailer hauling construction equipment rolled off of Interstate 495 around 3 p.m., landing deep in the woods, police and media reports said Thursday.

A state trooper in the Andover barracks said the call came in just before 3 p.m.

He said the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

However, extracting the vehicle from the woods along the southbound side of the highway near the  Massachusetts Avenue exit proved to be a difficult task.

One report indicated workers had to use chainsaws to cut away some of the trees so that Coady's heavy-duty wreckers could haul the equipment out.

The right and center travel lanes were closed for a couple of hours while Coady's worked at the scene.

The truck was removed and hauled away and all lanes reopened around 6:30 p.m. although traffic at the location still wasn't back to normal as of around 6:45 p.m., according to the trooper at the Andover barracks.

 

 

 

