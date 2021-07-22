495 truck rollover slows afternoon traffic for hours

NORTH ANDOVER — A tractor-trailer hauling construction equipment rolled off of Interstate 495 around 3 p.m., landing deep in the woods, police and media reports said Thursday.
A state trooper in the Andover barracks said the call came in just before 3 p.m.
He said the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
However, extracting the vehicle from the woods along the southbound side of the highway near the Massachusetts Avenue exit proved to be a difficult task.
One report indicated workers had to use chainsaws to cut away some of the trees so that Coady's heavy-duty wreckers could haul the equipment out.
The right and center travel lanes were closed for a couple of hours while Coady's worked at the scene.
The truck was removed and hauled away and all lanes reopened around 6:30 p.m. although traffic at the location still wasn't back to normal as of around 6:45 p.m., according to the trooper at the Andover barracks.