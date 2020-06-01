ANDOVER — Chanting, kneeling, and even meditating, protesters packed Shawsheen Square Monday night to honor the life of George Floyd, an African American man who was killed by police during an arrest in Minneapolis last week.
“The death of George Floyd is just something that’s been happening, what the real issue is we have to look at economic stance,” said Blake Cadet, 29, a resident of Merrimac who attended the protest. He later added, “Racism is about economic gain. It’s about withholding resources from a certain amount of people.”
According to Andover’s police Chief Patrick Keefe, about 500 people attended the rally — which was peaceful, but not without tension. The event called "Not One More!" on Facebook, was hosted by two diversity promoting area-organizations, the Merrimack Valley Shows Up For Social And Racial Justice and the Andover Area Solidarity Group.
Protesters lined the coned off intersection waving “Black Lives Matter” flags and holding signs saying “Being Black Should Not be a Death Sentence,” “There Comes a Time Where Silence is Betrayal,” and “I’ll tell you what freedom means to me. No Fear!” The latter was written on a piece of cardboard by Bria Gadsen, a resident of North Andover who works for a nonprofit women’s reproductive health organization called The Resilient Sisterhood Project.
“I am out here because I have no fear and it’s important that I’m present speaking out against these injustices, not only in my community, my state, but what’s happening across the country,” said Gadsen.
At one point the entire crowd kneeled to the ground in a moment of silence, some people in prayer.
However, long before this moment of silence, Aileen Torres, 23, sat in meditation along the street — crying at times.
“It’s one too many, it’s already one too many,” said Torres.
She said that she works at a plaza down the street and when her employer found out about the protest, her managers began to take their stuff off the street in anticipation of violence.
“My coworkers and I were saying, ‘They really think we are out here to be reckless,’” said Torres. “That’s not at all the point, and they definitely missed it, getting rid of everything in the storefront, closing the store early.”
She added, “I know that because of a lot of video recordings of the protests that a lot of people are spinning it. It’s that we are out to destroy and to be reckless and everything. I know that this is completely peaceful and why I came here today. … I knew that I wanted to come here and meditate in peace and actually kind of have this light of protection for so many people coming out today.”