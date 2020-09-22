LAWRENCE — A local agency that helps small businesses with their finances has received a $50,000 boost from TD Bank's charitable foundation.
Mill Cities Community Investments, or MCCI, located at 50 Island St., was awarded the grant so it could continue helping local businesses affected by the COVID-19 economic shutdown.
MCCI, known as a community development financial institution, has grown significantly since it was created by founder and former executive director Frank Carvalho in 2007 in response to the recession and foreclosure crisis.
The agency, which serves as both a lender and a business consultant, now has a staff of seven people with an annual operating budget of $1.4 million, according to interim director Gregg Davis.
Carvalho, who retired in July of this year, is still consulting for the organization.
Davis said MCCI was called on in 2018 after the gas explosions devastated the business community in South Lawrence and parts of Andover and North Andover.
More recently, he said, MCCI has worked closely with local businesses to help them take advantage of the federal Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP. He said MCCI went through the process of securing funding for itself and then used that knowledge to help other businesses go through the process.
"A lot of businesses didn't have good banking relationships, or didn't have tax returns," he said, adding that MCCI worked closely with Reading Cooperative Bank and the Small Business Administration to secure PPP loans worth $2.1 million for almost 150 businesses, most of which are in Lawrence. He said the average PPP loan was more than $13,000.
Aaron Lackman, commercial services manager for MCCI, said he also worked with the Essex County Community Foundation on the PPP initiative as well as the E for All organization.
Money from the TD Charitable Foundation will support the launch of MCCI’s Small Business Reopening and Resilience Initiative, which will blend small business training, one-on-one advising, and loans to help businesses impacted by COVID-19 survive the crisis and position them for long-term sustainability and growth.
“Small businesses in the Merrimack Valley understand first-hand how uncertain and changing the business environment is," said Kristin Wallace, commercial lender at MCCI. "Many were still recovering from the Columbia Gas explosions when COVID hit. Our aim with the Small Business Reopening and Resilience Initiative is to help small businesses not just rebound in the short-term, but develop the financial capabilities and business skills to thrive in the long-term."