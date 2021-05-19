$53K league theft case inches toward closure 

LAWRENCE — Three years after $53,900 was reported missing from Methuen Youth Baseball, a resolution to the larceny case may be in sight.
A defense attorney for Mark Stoddard, 48, of Methuen, a coach and former league president charged with the theft, asked for a court hearing Aug. 2 to discuss a "possible disposition" of the case.
"We may be able to come to a resolution," said defense attorney Janine Lepore during a hearing in Lawrence District Court on Wednesday.
No other specifics were discussed by Lepore or prosecutors.
Stoddard's case was scheduled Wednesday, among dozens of others, for a "trial readiness conference" conducted via Zoom virtual technology.
Trials have been delayed in the state's court system due to COVID-19 pandemic protocols, which are now being relaxed due to increased vaccinations and a drop in positive cases and coronavirus deaths.
William Page, the current Methuen Youth Baseball president, said he and others are anxious to put the case behind them. To date, none of the missing $53,900 has been recovered.
"We all hope this gets resolved soon," said Page.
The youth league has 265 children playing baseball this season, ranging from ages 6 to 16.
Lepore said Stoddard told her he was having a medical procedure this week and would not be able to attend Wednesday's hearing.
Stoddard, of 43 Brown St., was initially arraigned on the larceny of property valued $1,200 in late February 2020. A prosecutor then said Stoddard, while involved with Methuen Youth Baseball, used or spent $53,900 in league funds for unauthorized purposes.
He was also accused of running a sports memorabilia business using league money, according to court papers.
But Lepore, at that time, questioned the timing of the charges against Stoddard — noting the funds were reported missing to police on Aug. 24, 2018 — a year and half prior to Stoddard's district court arraignment.
Following his arraigment, Stoddard was released on $5,000 surety, which means bail can be imposed if he does not show up for court dates. He was also ordered by Judge Kevin Gaffney to have no involvement in the Methuen baseball league.
Stoddard's LinkedIn social media page indicates he's been coaching since 2004 for football, baseball, wrestling and softball.
He's also listed as the owner/president of Methuen Sportscards since February 1989 on the LinkedIn page.
According to a police report, three baseball league board members went to police Aug. 24, 2018 and reported "funds missing from the league's bank accounts."
The board members "expressed concerns over league funds being used for unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals."
The members said they asked Stoddard for an explanation of the "unauthorized spending."
"Mark told members he is figuring things out and will have answers and a solution for them," according to a detective's report.
Board members said the league accounts had negative balances and they couldn't pay bills. At that time, the league had also been stripped of it's 501C tax status exemption, according to the report.
Stoddard had been issued a debit card connected to the league's account, the board members told police. A spending limit of $300 was set for purchases and anything higher required a vote of the board, according to the report.
On Jan. 15, 2020, Methuen Detective Charles DeJesus filed a report stating he met with Stoddard regarding the theft.
"Mark Stoddard was interviewed and admitted to using funds from the league," DeJesus wrote in his report.
Stoddard told him "occasionally he used the wrong bank cards for league expenses and his personal expenses," according to the report.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.