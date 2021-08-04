METHUEN — With less than one month to go until Methuen Public Schools students head back to class, education is hot on the minds of six Methuen residents running for six School Committee seats this November.
Incumbents Ryan DiZoglio, Jana Zanni Pesce, Louann Santos and Susan Nicholson have spots on November's ballot, along with Rachael Banks and Laurie Keegan, according to records on file with the clerk's office.
Reynaldo Santana pulled nomination papers but did not return them, the clerk’s office said.
Thomas Hatem is hoping to win a spot as Methuen's representative to Greater Lawrence Technical School's district committee, appearing on the ballot with incumbents Francisco Surillo and Anngybel Moreta. Only two will be chosen.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.