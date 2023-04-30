LAWRENCE -- One person was killed when six people were shot early Sunday morning at a house party on Royal Street, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced.
Lawrence police responded to a disturbance call at 5 Royal St., Apt. 3, at about 3 a.m., where they found the gunshot victims, Tucker said.
All six were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where one was pronounced dead.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Two of the other victims were flown by medical helicopter to Boston hospitals for additional treatment.
The shootings are being investigated by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Lawrence Police Department.
Based on the initial investigation, the shootings are not believed to be a random act of violence.
