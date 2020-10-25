$600 reward offered for 'Mattress Bandit'

METHUEN — People post rewards for a variety of reasons, such as for the return of missing pets or lost items, or to catch people involved in crimes.
In the case of what's been happening along the Merrimack River, Clean River Project is offering a $600 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who has been dumping old mattresses and broken furniture.
Rocky Morrison, president of the Clean River Project, has posted his reward on social media and refers to the illegal dumper as the "Mattress Bandit."
"Someone is driving up and down Route 110 dumping mattresses and furniture over the guardrails," Morrison said. "Some of the mattresses were hanging off the guardrail and since mattresses are considered contaminated, you usually have to pay to get rid of them."
He said he first came upon piles of mattresses a few weeks ago while driving his pontoon boat on the Methuen/Dracut line patrolling the banks for trash.
He said someone had dumped them at the edge of Route 110, about a half-mile west of his 1022 Riverside Drive office and near the Methuen Dracut line.
Morrison said that over the past few weeks he's come upon 30 or more mattresses and box springs in four different locations, all in the Methuen and Dracut area.
He's also found numerous pieces of furniture, including bedroom sets and a sofa.
Morrison said the person responsible for the illegal dumping is likely pocketing money and is shifting the cost of disposing of mattresses and furniture onto taxpayers.
"We can't remove them because we're not contracted to clean the sides of the roads," Morrison added. "But what we are doing is offering a reward for the person who is dumping these mattresses."
He said he plans to notify MassDOT about the discarded items and hopes the state will send someone to remove them.
Morrison said he initially posted a $200 reward and that it was soon matched by the Spicket River Brewery in Lawrence and also by Santos and Sons Property Maintenance in Dracut.
"Now the reward has risen to $600," Morrison said. "Once we get information on who is dumping, we'll turn it over to the State Police."
John Cornejo, creator of Spicket River Brewery, said he works with Morrison to protect the area's water source. He said the Merrimack River is the lifeblood of his brewery as it relies on Lawrence city water that he runs through an elaborate filtration system.
"I've volunteered on river cleanups with Rocky," he said. "When Rocky told me about the mattresses I was furious. We need to put a bounty on whoever is dumping this stuff as it's polluting the water and killing the river's ecosystem. That river is life to us and when you lose your water source you lose your community."
Anyone with information about illegal dumping along the Merrimack River is asked to contact the Clean River Project at 978-590-9374.